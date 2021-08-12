Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sysco also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.33-3.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.78. 2,520,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,141. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -157.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.63.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

