EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 16,985 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $92.66. 27,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.91.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.