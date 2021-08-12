Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $109.15 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001346 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00143592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00154720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,989.13 or 1.00333599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00876766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.