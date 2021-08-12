Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Reaches $0.0033

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $30.63 million and $316,015.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00143592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00154720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,989.13 or 1.00333599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00876766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HIBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.