Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post $2.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 million. Biomerica reported sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $8.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 79,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.77. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.07.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.