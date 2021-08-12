Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,776,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 635,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,284. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.