Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,943 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 9,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.