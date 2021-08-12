Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

