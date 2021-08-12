Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 11,817,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,389. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.32. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Evofem Biosciences worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

