AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Announces Earnings Results

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 944,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,374. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,844 shares of company stock valued at $730,791. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

