Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 258,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,880. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

