GWM Advisors LLC Buys 26,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,988,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,367. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

