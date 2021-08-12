Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.46. 1,795,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.