Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $542.01. 597,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $546.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

