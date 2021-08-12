Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.