Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $193.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.73.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

