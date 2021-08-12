Hayden Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77.

On Friday, June 18th, Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $52,779.90.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -217.05 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,671 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

