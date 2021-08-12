Hayden Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77.
- On Friday, June 18th, Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $52,779.90.
Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -217.05 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $64.49.
UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.
About Upwork
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
