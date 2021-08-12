Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,690.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $41,790.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $63,344.16.

Shares of CVET stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 890,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.95. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Covetrus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,152,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after buying an additional 144,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

