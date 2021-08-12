Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BOX stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,011. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BOX by 8.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after buying an additional 394,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BOX by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BOX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

