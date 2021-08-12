Beacon Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $14,200.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022149 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

