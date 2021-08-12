NFT (NFT) Market Cap Tops $7.64 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $57,329.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00890134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00111622 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.