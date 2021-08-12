RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $5,032,170.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $252.10. 1,157,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,008.40 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

