$43.16 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce sales of $43.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.73 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $34.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $168.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $192.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $206.31 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $246.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,256. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

