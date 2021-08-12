$43.16 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce sales of $43.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.73 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $34.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $168.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $192.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $206.31 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $246.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
NYSE JMIA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,256. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
