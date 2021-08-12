Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.86. 5,376,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

