Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Accuray had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of ARAY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,185. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $361.85 million, a P/E ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

