EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.160-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.50. 71,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,305. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

