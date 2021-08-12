Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%.

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

