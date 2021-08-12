Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.130-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

UA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA stock remained flat at $$21.90 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,086. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

