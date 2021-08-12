Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,767,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 81,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,110. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

