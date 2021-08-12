Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,466 shares of company stock worth $30,744,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $366.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

