Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,080 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.17. 785,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,167. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.