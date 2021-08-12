Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

Shares of MDB traded up $11.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $372.79. 659,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $195.99 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,376 shares of company stock worth $78,383,679. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.