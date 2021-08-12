Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $61,237.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.70 or 0.06884427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $617.26 or 0.01376717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00374885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00135894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00577775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.00349278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00306088 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

