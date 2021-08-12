$1.33 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,636,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

