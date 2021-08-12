Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,401.79% and a negative return on equity of 129.60%.

Histogen stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94. Histogen has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.73.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

