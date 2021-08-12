Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $108.84. 105,381 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

