Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

NASDAQ CCAP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 93,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $534.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

