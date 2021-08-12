Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 49,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

