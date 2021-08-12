Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of J traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.56. 1,155,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,450. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

