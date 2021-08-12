Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 156,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,600. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKNO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

