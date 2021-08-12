Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,093. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

