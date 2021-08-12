Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $11.02 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $197,569.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

