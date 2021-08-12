$274.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report $274.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.54 million. Ferro posted sales of $241.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 435,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17. Ferro has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

