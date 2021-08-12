Zacks: Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,217,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 726,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $918.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.