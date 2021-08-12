G&S Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 80,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

