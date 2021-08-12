Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.21. 1,432,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

