Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of DM stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 22,399,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,359. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.
In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
