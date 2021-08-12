Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DM stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 22,399,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,359. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DM. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

