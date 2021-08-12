GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 489,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.