Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 781 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 7,988,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,367. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

