G&S Capital LLC Acquires 918 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.22. 803,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,752. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49.

